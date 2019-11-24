Chamber honors retirees, installs new board members

Dixon, Beaudry, Monroy complete their service terms; five new board members welcomed
The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting on Sept. 18 and honored retiring board members, installed new board members and officers, and recognized outstanding volunteers at The Links at Northfork.
Retiring from the board were Dan Dixon, Ken Beaudry and David Monroy. They each completed their terms of service.
Joining the ERACC Board are new directors: Brian Bohnsack of Fleming Investment Group, John Houlton of First National Bank of Elk River, Katie Jendro of Hess Law Office, Deborah Leedahl of Kemper Drug, and Nicole Novotny of Guardian Angels Senior Services.
The 2018 board chair, Corey Wemple of The Bank of Elk River, passed the gavel to Cindy Hemmer of Distinctive Iron and then installed the new board officers: Linda Cockrell of HR&Q as treasurer and Danyell Wendland of ABRA Auto Body & Glass as chair-elect.
The Ambassador of the Year Award was presented to Christie Stang of North Central Insurance Agency. She was recognized for her generous commitment of time, support and inspiration to the Ambassador program. She has served as an Ambassador for three years, serves on the Golf Committee and is a Leadership Elk River graduate. The Ambassadors visit new members, new business owners and celebrate new locations through ribbon cuttings and attendance at other business events on behalf of the chamber.
The PACESetter Award was presented to Gina Artisensi-Skime, banquet director for The Crown Room at the Wellstead of Rogers. She has served the chamber on the Fall Event Committee for many years, currently serves on the Golf Committee and previously served for two terms on the chamber’s board of directors. She is a Leadership Elk River graduate.
The Keystone Award was given to Dan Dixon, CEO of Guardian Angels. He has been involved with the chamber since he become CEO of Guardian Angels in 2001 and has supported the chamber, its mission and its programs ever since. He has served as a board member twice for a total of 12 years and served as board chair in 2005-2006. He has also been an active sponsor of many of the chamber’s program and events and served on many committees including those for Government Relations and the Membership Appreciation BBQ.
The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1968, represents over 350 local businesses.
