A golf team sponsored by North Central Insurance Agency won the Caddyshack Golf Classic put on by the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce on July 15 at the Elk River Golf Course.
The NCIA team included Jason White, Dan Dikken, Brian Hallblade and Tom Song. NCIA is owned by Ben Bauman, who attended the event as Carl the greenskeeper.
Second-place winners were sponsored by Grand Casino, and they included Ozzie Oswaldson, Eric Olander, Patrick Handios and Zachary Swarthout.
This year’s committee included Brian Bohnsack, Corey Wemple, Christie Stang, Gina Artisensi-Skime, Joanna Arbic, Ryan Hardin and Greg Schultz.
