The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce handed out masks to businesses and nonprofits on July 29-30 and and planned to hand out more on Aug. 3 while supplies last.
Gov. Tim Walz previously announced Executive Order 20-81, which mandates that all people wear masks in indoor businesses and public facilities effective Saturday, July 25. The new order requires businesses to have all employees, customers and visitors to wear a face covering inside, except for persons with medical conditions or disabilities.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz reported so far things were going well with the mask order. The police department only responded to one call from a business that was having a problem with a customer refusing to wear a mask.
The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce sent out an announcement to its members that the new order may require them to update their COVID-19 Preparedness plans. Businesses must have signage posted where it can be easily seen by visitors. The chamber has available signage that has already been created.
After Walz announced the mask mandate, DEED Commissioner Steve Grove revealed that chambers of commerce, including ERACC, will receive a one-time shipment of disposable masks to distribute to local businesses and nonprofits. These masks are intended to be given to employees and customers to comply with the executive order, the chamber said.
“Be aware that this is a one-time shipment and we will not have the opportunity to re-order masks in the future, nor should we be considered as a supply chain,” the chamber’s announcement stated.
Masks will be available in packages of 50, and businesses and nonprofits were told they may request one or two packages.
“If we have additional masks available after 10 days of distribution, we will make further distribution available,” chamber officials said. “As our supply is limited, masks will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and we cannot guarantee your request.”
The chamber has a mask request form that businesses and nonprofits must fill out. For more information, call 763-441-3110 or visit the chamber website, https://www.elkriverchamber.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.