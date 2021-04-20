City takes ownership of historic water tower on Jackson Avenue
The city of Elk River is the new owner of the Jackson Avenue water tower and the property it sits on. The council accepted transfer of ownership from Elk River Municipal Utilities at a recent meeting.
The repair and painting of the tower, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012, has long been a topic of discussion, and the Heritage Preservation Commission is being credited with making it possible for the city to position itself to complete the improvements. The improvements began this month and will be completed in mid-May.
ERMU has transferred $90,000 to the city to assist with the funding for the current improvements as well as long-term maintenance.
The 137-foot structure will have structural damage repaired and any missing items will be replaced. Crews will repaint the tower back to its original colors (silver structure and tank with a red roof). The city’s logo will be removed in favor of block letters with the city’s name, completing the original look of the tower.
The water tower in Elk River was named to the National Register of Historic Places when it was 92 years old. The tower is located at Jackson Avenue and Fourth Street near downtown Elk River. It was nominated for the National Register by the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission.
The water tower was built in 1920 by the Minneapolis Steel and Machinery Co. as part of an effort to protect Elk River from fire. It turned 100 during the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.