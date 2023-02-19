Central Lutheran Church presented Thumbs Up on Monday, Feb. 13, with a $15,000 check.
Members of the Elk River church, located at 1103 School St., decided to tithe 10 percent of the money it raised for a building campaign to put it toward local organizations they were not already supporting.
Thumbs Up was one of four nonprofits selected during the three-year building campaign that will wrap up this summer. The other nonprofits were Every Meal, Rivers of Hope and Community Table.
Lead Pastor Ryan Braley said: “We are very excited to be able to help support the mission and ministry of Thumbs Up and any pressing needs they may have.”
Braley said the idea behind this type of giving and community support is to make a difference, so much so that if the church were to go away its presence would be missed.
“I don’t just mean our worship gatherings, but the community surrounding us would notice our absence,” Braley said.
Thumbs Up, located at 305 Jackson Ave., Suite B, in downtown Elk River, will utilize these funds in a number of ways including the after school program for teens, cheer bags, bereavement outreach and smiles for seniors to name a few.
“We are so grateful for donations like this. They make a huge impact on the work we are doing to support folks who struggle with a mental health disorder and also those families who have lost a loved one to suicide.” Executive Director Katie Shatusky said. “We cannot thank Central Lutheran Church enough for this generous donation from their congregation and to everyone who donated to this building campaign.”
Thumbs Up aspires to help others in the community to “Keep Moving Forward” by talking about mental health. The Thumbs Up organization was founded in 2014 by several community members to honor their loved ones who took their own lives after living in silence with mental illness. The organization is dedicated to educating and teaching others through community awareness initiatives about mental illness, the warning signs of suicide, and what to do to help others who struggle. For more information about Thumbs Up, go to www.thumbsupformentalhealth.org or call 763-355-9132.
