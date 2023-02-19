check

Submitted photo

Attending Monday’s check presentation were: Pete Knapp, Kira McCarty, Emily McCarty, Traci Stevenson, Katie Shatusky, Jody Kreuser, Bob Ruprecht and Ryan Braley.

Central Lutheran Church presented Thumbs Up on Monday, Feb. 13, with a $15,000 check.

Members of the Elk River church, located at 1103 School St., decided to tithe 10 percent of the money it raised for a building campaign to put it toward local organizations they were not already supporting.

Load comments