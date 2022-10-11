CentraCare is working to make Central Minnesota residents more resilient.
The organization launched the Bounce Back Project to build resiliency and promote health through happiness.
“Often when life gets challenging, we need to go back to the basics,” said Melissa Pribyl, a community health and wellness specialist for Centra Care. “Things like doing random acts of kindness, expressing gratitude and connecting with others to help us though become important.”
Pribyl says another great way to focus on the positive is to identify and write down three good things every day.
“Studies show that when we complete this simple exercise for two weeks straight, we begin to notice the positives that are right in front of us every day,” she said. “Perhaps the great cup of coffee this morning, an afternoon walk with the kids and dog, hitting all green lights on the way home, or getting a good night’s sleep might seem trivial at times. The truth is that these are the wonderful parts of our day that keep us going when times are tough.”
To promote this, CentraCare officials are asking people to join the Bounce Back Project, Three Good Things initiative by texting bounceback to 833-956-0928.
Those who do will receive a daily text at 8 p.m. that includes a link to fill out your daily Three Good Things. This will take place for 14 straight evenings and culminate on Oct. 29.
“It’s bound to make you a happier person,” Pribyl said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.