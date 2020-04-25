Due to an increase in available testing, CentraCare and Carris Health facilities will once again be able to offer curbside collection for COVID-19 testing. Appointments are required and must be scheduled through CentraCare Connect by calling 320-200-3200 or through a CentraCare eClinic visit. Both services are available 24/7.
When a patient arrives at the curbside collection site, a specimen will be collected via nasal or oral swab. After collection, the sample will be tested for coronavirus and the patient will be contacted with test results.
All patients must be screened to determine if they are a candidate for COVID-19 testing. High risk groups defined by MDH will remain a priority for testing. Testing is not available to those without symptoms of respiratory illness. Once it is determined if someone meets the criteria for testing, the patient will be directed to the most convenient curbside collection location.\
Locations for curbside collection include:
- CentraCare – Becker Clinic
- CentraCare – Monticello
- CentraCare – River Campus Clinic (St. Cloud)
Hours will vary at each location. Curbside collection allows community members with symptoms to be screened while remaining in their car and limiting exposure to other individuals.
Again, an appointment is required in order to be screened at a curbside location and anyone who arrives without an appointment will not be tested.
The Minnesota Department of Health has created a webpage to assist Minnesotans in finding a testing location. You can find it here: https://mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/if-sick/testing-locations/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.