More volunteers needed; informational event set for Aug. 3
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Living in a car. Finding shelter under a bridge. Couch hopping — spending night after night on the couches of various friends and relatives.
Cindy Ley has seen all those housing situations and more among youth in the Elk River area, as she runs Open Doors for Youth, a drop-in resource center in Elk River serving people ages 16 to 24 who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
The nonprofit is seeing continued demand for its services and is seeking more volunteers.
So far this year alone, Ley said they have seen 62 youth during 711 visits.
An informational night for people interested in learning more about Open Doors for Youth and volunteer opportunities will run from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the organization’s drop-in resource center, 554 Third St, Suite 201, in Elk River. The event will include a tour of the facility, a presentation and a chance to ask questions.
Jen Gunderson, volunteer coordinator and lead case manager at Open Doors for Youth, said there are a number of volunteer opportunities available. Some involve interaction with youth, and others don’t. The opportunities include:
• Greeting youth when they come to Open Doors for Youth. This also may include helping youth pick out food, clothing and other basic needs items, as well as interacting with youth waiting to see a case manager.
• Working with the clothing closet. Volunteers take donations and sort them. They also maintain the clothing closet inventory by changing it out by the seasons, weeding out items and keeping it organized.
• Picking up meals or running other errands.
• Serving on one of the new ad hoc committees being formed.
• Serving on the Open Doors For Youth Board of Directors.
Various other projects also pop up through the year, and the organization will email volunteers to see if anyone is interested in helping, Gunderson said.
Volunteers have provided 850 hours of work so far this year. The organization currently has 13 regular volunteers.
George Golden, of Zimmerman, is one of them. He has served on the Open Doors for Youth Board of Directors since 2019.
Golden has a Ph.D. in industrial-organizational psychology from Purdue University and has consulted with organizations and coached executives and managers.
Golden said he was looking for a place to serve and learned about homeless youth “right in my backyard” while doing some research. He was impressed by the Open Doors for Youth organization, and it was growing. As a consultant for 50 years, he said he’s always worked with entities that are growing, so he called Open Doors for Youth and asked, “How can I help?”
Besides volunteering for Open Doors, he also has volunteered with Second Harvest Heartland, Center for Victims of Torture, and CommonBond Communities.
“My vision is that I could put my spiritual joy into action by helping to share hope and building trust, which are just fundamental to Open Doors’ emphasis,” he said.
Golden said it takes a lot of passion and compassion to do the work that Open Doors for Youth does.
He said it’s enriching, and invites others to “get involved in the fray” and volunteer to help.
Services in demand
The push for more volunteers comes as Open Doors for Youth is in the midst of a busy time. Programs designed to blunt the economic effects of the pandemic have largely ended, prices for food, gas and other things have been rising, and youth are turning to the resource center for help.
“We’ve been pretty busy — lots of new youth, youth living in their cars, being kicked out (of homes) for a variety of reasons, being evicted because they can’t afford the rent, lots of people really behind on rent and utilities and things,” said Ley, the organization’s executive director.
Complicating the issue is the fact that no emergency shelters exist in Elk River; the closest are in Anoka or St. Cloud. Ley said one of the new ad hoc committees being formed at Open Doors for Youth will be a housing committee to look at how to address that gap. They can’t do it alone, she said, noting it would have to be a community effort.
Open Doors for Youth began in 2012 when a small group of concerned community members in Elk River began researching the issue of youth homelessness in the area. In 2015, Open Doors for Youth opened near downtown Elk River. Ley became the organization’s first executive director in 2017.
Since the drop-in resource center opened, Ley said they have served a total of 417 youth during more than 5,800 visits.
Ley said some of the common denominators in youth facing homelessness include abuse in the home, past trauma, and generational poverty and dysfunction in the family.
Some of the youth coming to Open Doors will say, “The cycle is stopping with me,” and Ley said that’s hopeful to hear.
Five years into her job as executive director, Ley said being flexible, having a sense of humor, and being willing to take bold steps as an organization to address the needs of youth have been key. She said the partnerships in the community have been invaluable.
Open Doors for Youth helps youth with immediate needs and with goals in the areas of employment, education, housing and well-being.
The organization offers mental health services, either virtually or in person, walk-in or by appointment, and recently launched a partnership with a new nonprofit called Inclusion Healthcare P.A., led by Executive Director Maddie Emlaw, a physician assistant-certified. Through that program, Ley said youth can access no-cost, barrier-free health care by appointment or walk-in right at the Open Doors for Youth drop-in center, in a welcoming, familiar, safe space.
“Dr. Maddie can provide treatments such as acute illness diagnosis, basic lab work, mental health consultation, reproductive health, prescriptions and referrals for further treatment as needed,” Ley said.
Open Doors also does outreach to schools in the Elk River Area School District and Princeton schools as well to Big Lake High School, and has seen some success. One of the young women Gunderson met through the school outreach, for instance, recently became the first person in her family to graduate from high school.
Open Doors for Youth is open to youth from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Office hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
For more information, go to www.opendoorsforyouth.org or call 763-441-1473. A 24-hour crisis text line is available at 888-635-8088 or text LIFE to 61222.
