Celebration of life to be held for Terry Nagorski

Terrence Mathew Nagorski, Longville, formerly of Big Lake from 1949-2007, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at CRMC Care Center in Crosby. He was 70.
There will be a celebration of life at Patrick’s on Girl Lake from 11:30-2 p.m. on April 25. The luncheon will offer people a chance to share their favorite memories of Terry. Patrick’s is located at 200 Patrick Place, Longville.
Terry dedicated more than three decades of his career to Sherburne County – first in the assessor’s office from 1971-1993, and then as county commissioner for three terms from 1995-2007 before retiring.
He was a certified real estate appraiser, specializing in appraisals for both residential and commercial properties.
“Grass never grew under Terry’s feet, although vegetables flourished,” his obituary stated. “To explain, Terry was always on the go — he worked hard, some days from sun up to sun down. He spent countless hours advocating for the citizens of Sherburne County.”
During his time as commissioner, he was instrumental in the inclusion of Big Lake in the Northstar Commuter Rail project; the construction of the Sherburne County Jail; and the land acquisition and building of the current location of Options, Inc. He traveled most every road in central and northern Minnesota as a real estate appraiser. Even at home, he worked hard – cutting wood, tending to his yard or garden, or plowing snow.
Terry was born Feb. 13, 1949, in Monticello, to Stanley and Helen Nagorski, and grew up near Orrock.
Terry graduated from Big Lake High School, Class of 1967. He was a member of Saron Lutheran Church, Big Lake, and then Salem Lutheran Church in Longville.
Beginning in October 2016, Terry was diagnosed with cancer.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Jean, who was his high school sweetheart; two sons, Dean (Danelle Dean and Alysha, Samuel, Jackson, and Delanie Schroer), of Andover; and Dan (Julia), of St. Michael; one grandson, Silas; seven brothers, Stan (Mary), David (Rebecca), Ted (Kris), Dennis, Jeff (Sue), John (Lori), and Tom (Kim); two sisters, Annette (Mark), and Mary Ann (Bruce); and a brother-in-law, Don Holt (Elizabeth); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James and Stephen; sister-in-law, Joan Nagorski; and his in-laws, Don and Lucile Holt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials received will be donated to the Longville food shelf.
