Celebration of life for Jesse Hooper set for Friday, July 22

by Jim Boyle
Editor
A celebration of life is planned for Friday, July 22, for 12-year-old Jesse Hooper, of Otsego, who died July 16 after an ATV accident in Wright County that night.
The news has rocked the community, including the brotherhood of area firefighters from here in Elk River to Anoka, Champlin and beyond.
“It is with very heavy hearts that we share the news of a tragic loss within our fire department family,” an Elk River Fire Department Facebook post stated. “The son of one of our current firefighters unexpectedly passed away this past weekend. We have received countless calls and emails asking what people can do to help the family, so we have added information in the comments section. We ask that you give the family privacy as they grieve this tremendous loss.”
Elk River Fire Department is asking for donations to be sent to the Elk River Fire Foundation through Venmo. Contributors are asked to put “Hooper” in the memo
Jamie Pipp, acting on behalf of the family, created a GoFundMe account on the July 18 in order to collect financial aid for the expense of Jesse Hooper’s burial and other fees involved with the funeral and burial arrangements.
There’s a meal train, if you would like to contribute a meal. Go to https://mealtrain.com/1nng45.
Hooper’s obituary is on the Dare’s Funeral Home website at https://www.daresfuneralservice.com/. The obituary notes donations are being taken at Northwest Metro Robotics, https://bit.ly/3ziJ67J, and Firefighters for Healing, https://firefightersforhealing.org.
“Please keep the Hooper family, Elk River Fire Department, and any others affected by this loss in your thoughts and prayers in the days, weeks, and months ahead,” an Elk River Fire Department Facebook post states.
Jesse Daniel Hooper was born Oct. 21, 2009, to Tony and Kristi Hooper and joined his older brother Luke at the family’s home in Champlin.
He attended Oxbow Creek Elementary in Champlin until moving to Otsego in 2019 where he continued school at Otsego Elementary and Prairie View Middle School.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Steven Hooper.
He is survived by his parents, Tony and Kristi; brother, Luke; grandparents, Dan and Iris Kissel and grandma, Pat Hooper; aunts and uncles, John, Brian, Jenny, Nate, Jill, Robin, and Chris; cousins, Lauren, Sam, Raquel, Moriah, Tatum, and Tessa; and many others who shared life with him.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Grace Fellowship Church, 8601 101st Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, on Friday, July 22, at 4 p.m.
