by Jim Boyle
Editor
Community Aid Elk River was founded in 1979 and has come a long way since the food shelf’s humble beginnings that included stints in a jail cell, a school, a lodge and two businesses before it found a permanent home on Meadowvale Road in 1996.
CAER staff and the board of directors for the organization gathered on Sept. 13 at the food shelf that has been transformed into a bright, cheery grocery store-like setting to match the commitment its leaders and volunteers have made over the years to ensure clients can hang onto their dignity during their visits to the food shelf while experiencing difficult seasons of their lives. They were there to celebrate the latest improvements — from subtle to dramatic — and CAER’s newest distinction as a SuperShelf that has been a goal and a dream since before the pandemic.
It is one of only 40-some food shelves across Minnesota to have this distinction. The internal transformation built on existing foundations at CAER resulted in a welcoming, positive grocery store-like experience for shoppers.
“We are so proud to have achieved SuperShelf status,” CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said. “It has taken much hard work and the support of our staff, volunteers and the community to accomplish. We believe that the changes we’ve made will set us up to bring good food to all for many years to come.”
At the Sept. 13 event, CAER marked the official designation as a SuperShelf. The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce, volunteers, and community members attended to learn more about the transformation and the impact it has had on its shoppers.
Norma Madsen, a volunteer for more than 40 years, called the changes fantastic. She said they take her breath away.
“It’s a breath of life for the people that come here,” she said. “The people they are working with are so open-hearted. Everyone who has worked here has a special technique that make them special.”
The building and operation get the same level of attention. Over the last year, CAER made several positive changes to secure the SuperShelf certification.
Highlights include:
• Increasing the accessibility and variety of healthy foods.
• Reconfiguring the food shelf layout to give prominence to fruits, vegetables, and less processed foods.
• Changing food categories to encourage a diverse selection of products.
• Painting throughout the lobby and shopping area to create a welcoming environment.
• New signage throughout the shopping area to enhance the shopping experience.
• Developing policy to sustain practices and protecting supply to avoid inventory issues.
The improvements were made possible through grant funding and in-kind donations from several community organizations and businesses.
In addition to recognizing the SuperShelf certification, Kliewer talked about other improvements accomplished at CAER during the past two years. To increase the amount of produce, dairy and other perishable items available to shoppers, an expansion of the walk-in cooler was completed.
The Kids Weekend CAER Package (formerly the Kidz Kitz program) transitioned from a summer program to a year-round program. Available weekly, the Kids Weekend CAER Package provides supplemental, kid-friendly food to families with school-age children.
“Operating during COVID-19 has been challenging,” Kliewer said. “For more than two years, we were closed to in-person shopping – distributing food curbside or via order forms. During that time, we went through the internal improvements – physical layout changes and program adjustments — while continuing to provide much needed food to our neighbors in need. The flexibility and understanding from our clients, volunteers and staff throughout the changes has been amazing. The way our community continues to embrace CAER continues to make such a significant impact on thousands of lives each year.”
The process to become SuperShelf certified started under the leadership of Carmen Pouliot, who initiated the application process.
CAER received a grant 2018, and in 2019 officials at CAER were going to start on the transformation.
“We were going to transform,” Kliewer said. “It was 2020. (The project) stopped pretty darn quick.”
During COVID, CAER went to a pre-boxed food, curbside delivery system.
“We were just trying to get food out to people,” Kliewer said. “We adapted.”
They also looked for ways to improve, like when they started a free farmers market “so families could at least be choosing that fresh produce,” Kliewer said “Our farmers were so completely generous.”
Now with an expanded walk-in cooler, Kliewer showed how it is chock full of produce.
“We would not have been able to fit all of this,” she said. “We are so grateful for our supporters.”
The improvements over the last year have fulfilled the requirements to become a SuperShelf. The food shelf no longer feels like a warehouse. The wording on signage helps create a dignified shopping experience. The fresh paint and displays bring a smile to people’s faces.
“It’s bright, cheerful and welcoming,” Kliewer said. “That is part of SuperShelf ... to make sure families are feeling dignified.”
Shoppers have more choices and are encouraged to make healthy choices.
Kliewer said the staff and the board members have been instrumental, but also noted they could not do it without all the volunteers who have helped with everything from building shelves to restocking shelves.
“We can’t run without our volunteers,” Kliewer said. “It was a big change for everybody and they have embraced it.”
Don Horvath, a CAER board member in the middle of his second term, agrees.
“People here are amazing,” he said. “The staff, the volunteers. They care so much. The way the community rallies around this organization is amazing.”
Now, the community gets to rally around a SuperShelf.
As part of CAER’s strategic plan, the organization will continue evaluating the changes and identifying further opportunities for improvement.
CAER Food Shelf, located at 12621 Elk Lake Road in Elk River, is a 501(c)(3) organization.
Community members seeking free food assistance are asked to schedule an appointment at caerfoodshelf.org/appointments for food shelf shopping. The Kids Weekend CAER Package for families with school-age youth (K-12) is available without an appointment 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.
For more information, visit caerfoodshelf.org, email info@caerfoodshelf.org or call 763-441-1020.
About SuperShelf...
Mission
SuperShelf transforms food shelves, creating welcoming environments for communities to access appealing, healthy food.
Vision
A transformed food system where all people thrive.
SuperShelf values
GOOD FOOD: We believe reliable access to healthy, appealing and culturally appropriate food will promote overall health in our communities.
RESPECT FOR ALL: We believe client-centered, welcoming, and positive approaches create dignified experiences that further equity in our communities.
COLLABORATIVE PARTNERSHIPS: We believe mutual trust and fully-engaged partners build strong, connected communities working toward sustainable systems change.
EVIDENCE-BASED PRACTICES: We believe excellence comes from thoughtful, rigorous evaluations, and replicable solutions.
SYSTEMIC THINKING: We believe influencing policy and processes at all levels drives transformational change in our food system.
Founding Partners
SuperShelf was developed by four founding partners:
•HealthPartners.
•Valley Outreach.
•The Food Group.
•University of Minnesota Extension and Department of Family Medicine and Community Health.
Founding partners work collaboratively with the SuperShelf Leadership Team comprised of local public health and other health and hunger organizations.
What We Do
Through partnerships, we transform food shelves to provide welcoming and respectful environments to access healthy food.
Using a multi-step systems change process, SuperShelf works with food shelves to:
•Create a food shelf environment that is client centered, promoting and respecting individual choice.
•Increase access to a variety of healthy, culturally appropriate food.
•Apply behavioral economic principles to promote healthy food choices.
•Create an appealing environment by transforming the physical space.
•Meet specific SuperShelf standards, methods, and values.
•Make the healthiest choice the easiest choice for all.
Measure Impact
Past work in transforming food shelves has led us to receive an evaluation grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to evaluate the impact on the SuperShelf transformation on client’s diet and health.
