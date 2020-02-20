Caucuses kick off 2020 election season

Feb. 25 event won’t include presidential straw poll as that will be left for separate March 3 primary
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Elk River High School classrooms will be a hopping place on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 25 as the grassroots political engine that jump starts election seasons will be in motion.
It will be caucus night for both the local DFL and Republican parties, who will be focusedlearning about this year’s candidates, debating resolutions for the Party Platform, electing precinct chairs, and selecting delegates for the upcoming conventions.
Unlike caucuses four years ago that included straw polls for the presidential race, that work will be left for a separate March 3 primary. Voters will go to their local polling place to cast their ballot in a presidential primary.
“There’s been a lot of confusion about that,” said Andrew Hulse, the chair of the local B.P.O.U. (Basic Political Organizing Unit).
The big draw for caucuses will be to get in on the ground floor of the political process, says Marty Lemke, the Vice Chair of the Senate District 30 DFL.
“For those that say party politics feels like an insiders club, I would advise that people come out to the caucuses.”
To participate, people must be eligible to vote in the November 2020 general election and live in the precinct. You also must generally agree with the principles of the political party hosting the caucus.
The precinct caucuses signal the start of the 2020 elections in Minnesota, which are sure to be some of the most fiercely contested political battles in our state’s history,” said DFL Chairman Ken Martin. “The way we win in 2020 is by organizing and building power at the grassroots level, which is exactly what DFLers will be doing in community centers and school gymnasiums across Minnesota. The DFL is a people-powered party and our precinct caucuses give everyone, from seasoned activists to the newly engaged, a chance to weigh in on the party’s platform, elect local leaders, and shape the future of the DFL. I encourage all Minnesotans to attend their precinct caucuses, engage with their neighbors, and make their voices heard.”
Hulse said caucuses are where candidates running for office come to build relationships with the electorate.
“It would be hard to run for office if you have never attended a precinct caucus,” he said.
Local Republicans, including those who live in Elk River, Big Lake, Big Lake Township and Precinct 3 of Otsego will be caucusing at Elk River High School and Big Lake High School.
Caucuses will start at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 with registration at 6:30 p.m.
Local DFLers will also caucus at Elk River High School and at points in Big Lake.
Otsego Precincts PI A, P2A, P3, and Dayton (within SD30 boundaries) will meet at Otsego Elementary School, 8125 River Road NE, Otsego 55330
Albertville PI and P2, Hanover PI and P2, and Saint Michael PI A and P1B will meet at SMA Albertville Middle School West, 11343 50th Street NE, Albertville 55301
The DFL has a Caucus Finder App is available for use at https://caucus.dfl.org/.
Another way to search for which caucus someone should attend, go to the secretary of state’s caucus finder at: http://caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
