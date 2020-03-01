Caucus not the least bit raucous

by Kurt Nesbitt
Contributing Writer
Without a presidential straw poll, it was strictly party business on Feb. 25 during caucuses at Elk River High School, as local Republicans and DFLers chose delegates, voted on resolutions and heard candidates speak.
The caucus work was done much quicker and more quietly than in 2016. Four years ago, there was so much excitement and tension in the air on caucus night that you could slice it with a campaign yard sign. Donald Trump finished third among GOP voters — behind Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, and Bernie Sanders, defeated Hillary Clinton to claim victory among local DFLers.
This year voters in Elk River and across the state will go to the polls this week on March 3 in a presidential primary. That gave caucus-goers on Tuesday plenty of elbow room and fueled far fewer conversations about presidential polities.
Representatives of both parties said caucuses are the ground floor of state politics; it’s a great time to get involved in politics. Whatever resolutions are approved at the local and district level move on to the parties’ state conventions, and if they survive that they move on to the national conventions later this year.
The 2016 caucuses saw large crowds for both parties, but representatives of the Republican and DFL parties say attendance dropped quickly after the presidential straw poll was done.
The Minnesota Legislature decided in 2017 to go with a presidential primary for the 2020 election. With that decision in hand, voters will head to their regular polling locations to cast their votes on Super Tuesday, March 3, for their presidential candidate of choice. (To find polling locations, visit https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.)
The local DFL and Republican parties will hold their organizing unit conventions and then congressional district conventions before their state conventions this spring. The GOP state convention is May 15-16 and the DFL state convention is May 30-31. Both conventions will take place in Rochester this year.
Marty Lemke, vice president for the DFL Senate District 30, said the caucus is held to take care of party business, like electing delegates, and while the 2016 caucus did see more people come for the straw poll, many cast their ballots and left.
Lemke said some attendees this year “were frustrated because they thought they could cast their vote and then go home and watch television.”
Likewise, Andrew Hulse, chair of Senate District 30 Republicans, also said he thought this caucus would be different from 2016 because there was no presidential straw poll.
While there were hundreds who showed up four years ago to be part of the straw poll, this year dozens showed up for GOP caucuses. DFLers struggled to get a dozen participants in any of the classrooms that are assigned by precincts.
Hulse said caucuses are important because they are where the Republican Party gets its volunteers and, in some cases, even candidates.
Both Republicans and DFLers used blocks of classrooms in Building B and C of Elk River High School. The DFL rooms took most of the math classrooms, while Republicans used art and government classrooms down the hall and around a corner from the DFL, near the high school’s Little Theater.
Three of the Republican rooms had about 16 people each and a few of the DFL rooms had one or three residents who lived in the Elk River ward and precinct. One of the DFL rooms had seven people. The room the Republicans were going to use for the small part of Otsego represented by District 30 wasn’t used, so no delegates were chosen for that area.
Volunteers for both parties said Republican turnout is usually higher, but they couldn’t put their fingers on why it has historically been lopsided.
The absence of the presidential straw poll was cited by DFLers and Republicans as a main reason turnout was significantly lower than 2016. Some DFLers also said the Democratic candidate debate on television during the caucuses might have also played a part in keeping participants home.
Chad Hobot, a DFLer who ran in and lost the recent special election for the House District 30A seat vacated by Republican Nick Zerwas, said he thinks the change will stay. Hobot is planning to challenge again for the House District 30A seat in the fall. He told caucus participants a Senate candidate is also being sought to run for Senate District 30.
Volunteers and attendees said their passion brought them to Tuesday’s caucuses. DFL volunteers said many registrants told them one of the party’s cards brought them in, while others had caucused for 30 years. Marv Ziner, a convener for the DFL and retired Elk River school teacher, said the party has always had dedicated support in the area.
Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, who was just elected to finish Republican Rep. Zerwas’ term, also thought enthusiasm was the main motivator for locals on Tuesday. Novotny plans to run for reelection.
“We’re gonna turn the state red,” he stated confidently.
Minnesota’s sentiment will be clearer after the March 3 presidential primary that will be part of what’s hailed as Super Tuesday, the election day early in a United States presidential primary season (February or March) when the greatest number of U.S. states hold primary elections and caucuses.
