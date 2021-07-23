Elk River site among many across Central Minnesota to re-open to adults ages 60 and over
Catholic Charities Senior Dining congregate dining rooms will reopen Monday, Aug. 2, across central Minnesota for adults ages 60 and over in Albany, Elk River, Maple Lake, Mora, North Branch, Paynesville, Princeton and St. Cloud.
Additional sites will be reopening beginning in September.
Elk River will be open Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Guardian Oaks Apartments, 350 Evans Ave. NW, Elk River.
Diners are invited back with a warm welcome to enjoy a balanced, ready-to-eat meal, knowing safety is a top priority. New diners are also welcomed to dine and will be asked to complete an annual registration form upon arrival. No eligible person is denied a meal based on their ability to pay.
“Our Senior Dining staff and volunteers are excited to reopen the congregate dining rooms again to enhance social connections for diners while promoting their safety, health and well-being. Please join us — we have a place waiting for you at the table,” said Ruth Hunstiger, director of Catholic Charities Community Services.
Although congregate dining locations have been closed since March 13, 2020, diners were able to continue receiving meals, utilizing curbside pickup, Meals on Wheels or monthly frozen meal distribution options.
Senior Dining will continue to provide the following options for diners in addition to congregate dining:
• Meals on Wheels for homebound individuals: Monday and Wednesday.
• Takeout/curbside pickup: 11 a.m. to noon.
• Monthly frozen meal distributions; visit ccstcloud.org/events for locations.
Contact the Senior Dining location nearest you for more information. For more information about Catholic Charities Senior Dining, visit https://www.ccstcloud.org/services/community/senior-dining or call 320-229-4584.
