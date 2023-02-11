by Jim Boyle
Editor
The suspect in the Jan. 22 crash on Highway 169 in Elk River that led to the assault and carjacking of a 40-year-old Zimmerman woman has been arrested.
The Elk River Police Department had filed a complaint warrant on Jan. 26 against Edward James Lafore Jr., a 54-year-old Foley man, for aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm, assault and theft of a motor vehicle.
Minneapolis Police apprehended Lafore at 2:47 p.m. Feb. 5 at a residence in the 1600 block of 22nd Avenue. They worked with a relative of Lafore’s to gain entrance and found him hiding in a bathroom, according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke.
He was booked into Sherburne County Jail and was arraigned Feb. 6 in Sherburne County’s 10th District Court.
He is charged with five felonies, including aggravated robbery in the second degree, punishable by 15 years in prison or a $30,000 fine or both.
He was also charged with possession of ammunition and a firearm because a loaded Ruger revolver was found on the driver’s side floorboard of the Chevrolet truck he had stolen from his father along with the gun.
Lafore has a prior conviction for making terroristic threats, making him unable to possess firearms.
He was also charged with simple robbery, assault in the third degree causing substantial bodily harm, and theft of a motor vehicle.
According to police reports, Lafore’s vehicle allegedly rear-ended Billi Jo Kruse’s vehicle on Highway 169 in the vicinity of the County Road 33 bridge about 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Kruse had reportedly been traveling at highway speed at the time of the crash while on her way to work at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
She pulled off to the side of the highway and Lafore’s truck went into the ditch. When this stranger showed up at the side of her vehicle, Kruse let the driver of the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado come into her 2019 Equinox to warm up while waiting for authorities to show up.
Once inside the vehicle, he disconnected the 911 call placed via Bluetooth by hitting the touchscreen on Kruse’s dashboard, which displayed the call, and told her she could not call the police because he couldn’t get another DWI and didn’t want to go to jail, according to the criminal complaint warrant filed with the Sherburne County courthouse.
He proceeded to assault her and eventually pushed her out of the car after unbuckling her seatbelt and opening the driver’s side door, the complaint said.
With Kruse’s arm still caught on the seatbelt, Lafore allegedly started driving the car, dragging Kruse on the pavement for a short distance before driving away.
Elk River Police arrived to find the victim had a swelling on her right temple, bruising around the head, a loose tooth and scrapes on her back from being dragged, the complaint said.
The search for the perpetrator began. With the help of an app on Kruse’s phone, her family and police were able to track Lafore to points in Spring Lake Park and Minneapolis.
It didn’t take long for authorities to locate the Equinox, but Lafore was not in it when they did.
It took two weeks to apprehend the suspect.
His next court appearance will be an omnibus hearing at 1:30 p.m. on March 1.
