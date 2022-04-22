Caribou Cabin is likely coming to Elk River after the Elk River City Council considered action related to that item during an Elk River City Council meeting on April 18.
Caribou Coffee launched Caribou Cabins, drive-thru or walk-up locations, in 2019. Since then, the cabins have popped up at a few locations throughout Minnesota, including Burnsville, Jordan, Fridley and Big Lake.
The City Council approved a zone change from downtown district to planned unit development and a conditional use permit establishing a planned unit development to allow for construction of a 625-square-foot Caribou Cabin at the parking lot at the southeast intersection of Highway 10 and Lowell Avenue.
The parking lot is outside of an office building. The proposal removes a circular drive through the lot and creates two parking areas, one for those visiting the office building and one for both the coffee shop and the office building. The drive-thru would accommodate nine vehicles.
The Planning Commission and a business owner had expressed concerns at a previous meeting about parking and traffic. The proposal would add one net parking space, and a traffic study found the project would not significantly impact traffic on adjacent streets.
According to council documents, the traffic study found the highest peak hour traffic was 65 cars per hour or roughly one car per minute. The applicant also provided traffic counts for other drive-thru coffee shops which showed peak demand in the morning and a significant decrease by late afternoon and evening. City staff said this is the opposite of the office building where the Caribou Cabin would be located, where parking demand is highest after 5 p.m.
“The proposed Caribou has appropriate access, and the site traffic will not result in poor operation or excessive queuing on Lowell Avenue,” according to the traffic study.
Council Member Matt Westgaard asked during the meeting if the peak time for the coffee shop being morning rush hour on Highway 10 would lead to cars being queued up on Lowell Avenue and causing a traffic jam on Highway 10. Planning Manager Zack Carlton said the traffic study showed there would likely not be significant impacts to Highway 10.
“Opening week might be a little different with the hubbub in there, but once we get past opening week and it moves into standard operating procedure, we’re confident we’ll move forward,” Carlton said.
