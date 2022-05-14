Expansion of its Global Animal Nutrition Innovation Center to include new unit for dairy innovation, a visitor’s space and state-of-the-art lab for nutrient R&D
Special to the Star News
Faced with volatile commodity markets and changing regulations and consumer needs, animal producers are operating in an increasingly complex world. To help customers respond more quickly in this dynamic environment, Cargill is expanding and renovating its Global Animal Nutrition Innovation Center in Elk River, located just 30 minutes from its global headquarters.
Along with a facility in Velddriel, the Netherlands and the soon to be operating Changrong R&D center in China, the Elk River site serves as a hub of the company’s global network of 15 animal nutrition research and technology application centers. These sites work around the clock to explore, innovate, and think ahead of customers’ challenges in navigating today’s complex and ever-changing environment, according to a Cargill press release.
The nearly $50 million investment will upgrade animal facilities, including a new dairy innovation unit, construct a larger on-site feed mill, create a visitor’s space, and build a state-of-the-art laboratory for nutrient research and development. Designed to serve dairy, poultry, swine and aqua nutrition customers and the testing needs of other Cargill businesses, the Global Innovation Center hosts more than 2,000 visitors a year.
Business leaders held the official groundbreaking on April 19 for the upgraded facility that will open in the spring of 2023. The site has been operational for Cargill since 1958. There, teams develop new methods of nutrient measurement to deeply understand how ingredients feed animals and support their performance at all life stages. Animals are also cared for on-site to identify and validate scientific principles related to their health and understand how various nutrients support their wellbeing.
What Cargill officials have to say about the expansion:
"Science drives our customer success. At this facility, we’re unlocking the nutritional insights and analyticsArlene Fosmer, Innovation Director of Cargill’s animal nutrition business to innovate what matters most for our customers." - Arlene Fosmer, Innovation Director of Cargill’s animal nutrition business
"This is the largest investment Cargill’s animal nutrition business has made in innovation. We are taking a significant step towards what is going to create state-of-the-art technologies for our world. We want to be the best animal nutrition partner globally, and our customers expect us to bring innovations that make them more competitive, efficient, and sustainable. When they choose us as a trusted partner, they rely on us as a conduit to new technology. Therefore, we must be in the forefront and move faster to continue delivering on our promise to customers." - Adriano Marcon, Group Leader of Cargill’s animal nutrition business
"This investment showcases the importance of bringing sustainable growth to our business and is at the heart of the vision of being a nutrition company."
-Mariano Berdegue, Regional Managing Director for North America of Cargill’s animal nutrition business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.