CARES Act to assist county residents

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on July 14 passed the CARES Act Emergency Assistance Policy to assist residents who have lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds approved are from county’s allocation of Federal CARES Act funding and can be used to pay for maintaining certain essential needs.

If eligible, the funds can help households pay for essential needs including:

• Rent (evictions when the moratorium is lifted).

• Foreclosure prevention.

• Utilities (electric, gas, water, sewer, propane).

• Air conditioner or furnace repair.

• Car repairs if needed for employment.

• Health care premium payments/co-pays and prescription costs.

• Minimum required funeral expenses for COVID deaths.

To apply visit https://applymn.dhs.mn.gov/ and select Emergency Assistance.

Applications are also available by mail or can be completed in the Health & Human Services Department. For more information or to request an application, call 763-765-4000 and select Option 1.

