CARES Act to assist county residents
The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on July 14 passed the CARES Act Emergency Assistance Policy to assist residents who have lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds approved are from county’s allocation of Federal CARES Act funding and can be used to pay for maintaining certain essential needs.
If eligible, the funds can help households pay for essential needs including:
• Rent (evictions when the moratorium is lifted).
• Foreclosure prevention.
• Utilities (electric, gas, water, sewer, propane).
• Air conditioner or furnace repair.
• Car repairs if needed for employment.
• Health care premium payments/co-pays and prescription costs.
• Minimum required funeral expenses for COVID deaths.
To apply visit https://applymn.dhs.mn.gov/ and select Emergency Assistance.
Applications are also available by mail or can be completed in the Health & Human Services Department. For more information or to request an application, call 763-765-4000 and select Option 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.