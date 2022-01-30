Caregiving classes to help people helping those with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Parenting can be challenging, especially for parents of children with special needs.
Nicole Berning, a board-certified behavior analyst who works with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, will be in Zimmerman and Elk River this month to help parents of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder navigate Minnesota’s systems.
Berning works in the state department’s Disability Services Division as the Autism Clinical Lead for the Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention (EIDBI).
The EIDBI benefit is a medical benefit that provides services for children, youth and young adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related conditions up to age 21.
Berning has a background in providing early intensive behavioral intervention services to children with ASD and related conditions for 12 years. She currently provides consultation, training and technical assistance to early intervention providers across the state on EIDBI policies and procedures.
She also manages the MN Autism Resource Portal website (mn.gov/autism), communications and social media accounts. In her role, Berning works closely with a variety of stakeholders from across the state to coordinate and streamline service systems, removing barriers to accessing services and supports.
She also provides training to caregivers of children with ASD and related conditions on the services and supports available and how to access them. Her personal interest in this topic stems from her years of clinical experience working with families that have experienced challenges in accessing early intervention services.
Berning will facilitate four hourlong sessions, two offering intervention strategies for parents and other adults involved in the lives of children from birth to age 7 with an ASD.
The other two will offer information to parents and adults involved in the lives school-age and young adults with ASD about transitional age services, supports and healthcare coverage.
The focus of the these sessions is designed to help not only those with ASD but their families, caregivers, educators, providers, and advocates to provide a clearer understanding of Minnesota’s system of supports and services. Berning will provide an overview of what services are available in education, health care, public health, and social services — and how to best access those services.
The dates of the first set of sessions mentioned will be Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Zimmerman Middle/High School and Wednesday, March 9, at Handke Center in Elk River.
The dates of the second set of sessions are Thursday, Feb. 24, at Zimmerman Middle/High School and Tuesday, March 22, at Handke Center.
To register for these classes, visit: https://bit.ly/3Ast9dY.
