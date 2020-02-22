Career Exploration Fair set for Feb. 24

District 728 Community Education will host a free Career Exploration Fair from from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb 24, at the Handke Center in Elk River.

The fair gives students in grades 9 through 12 and their parents an opportunity to explore career options. Talk one-on-one with representatives from schools, community education, science, engineering, parks and recreation, public services, health care, large and small businesses, military, technology, marketing, communications, finance, law, transportation and more.

RSVP at www.isd728.org/Career-Fair-2020.

