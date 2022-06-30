Operation would be designed to wash about 115 cars an hour
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A new drive-through car wash with the ability to wash more than 100 cars an hour is being proposed for Otsego.
The Otsego City Council reviewed a planned unit development concept plan for the car wash during the Monday, June 27, City Council meeting and heard from the developer, Cory Kampschroer.
Due North Car Wash is proposed for the northeast corner of Parrish Avenue and 85th Street, south of Tires Plus, in the Great River Centre development.
Plans call for a one-story, 7,400-square-foot building with the exterior design and materials similar to the Lil’ Explorers Child Care Center building located northeast of the proposed car wash site. The Due North Car Wash building would include a 140-foot car wash tunnel with large windows on the west side facing Parrish Avenue, according to city documents.
“People driving by could see activity on the site, not just be looking at a blank wall,” said City Planner Dan Licht. People driving through the car wash tunnel could also see out, making it not as claustrophobic.
The car wash would be designed, in general, to wash about 115 cars per hour.
Vehicles would go through on a conveyor, and it would take one vehicle two minutes, nine seconds from start to finish, Kampschroer told the council.
Plans for the site also call for 15 off-street parking stalls, 10 vacuum stations and queuing space for approximately 40 vehicles before the entry to the car wash. The business is expected to employ six to 10 full-time and part-time people, according to city documents.
If all goes as proposed, this would be the second location for Due North Car Wash, as the first one opened in Monticello in March.
Kampschroer, his wife Jessica, and a partner are the team behind the Monticello venture, according to the company’s website.
Kampschroer expressed excitement about the possibility of coming to Otsego.
“We’re locally owned. We really want to be part of the communities that we’re in and we work really hard at providing exceptional service and great experience,” he told the City Council.
Council members asked a number of questions about the proposal, including some related to water usage.
Kampschroer said they want to run a “green” operation, noting that they reclaim 85% of the water used. Water goes through a five-step process to be reused at the car wash.
The Otsego Planning Commission held a public hearing on the proposal on June 20.
“Generally, the Planning Commission liked the proposed use at this location,” according to city documents. The Planning Commission voted 6-1 to support the applications subject to the conditions recommended by city staff. Planning Commissioner Pam Black voted against the motion, “believing that the site within the Highway 10-County State Aid Highway 39 area is not an appropriate use for an auto-oriented use,” according to city documents.
The Otsego City Council voted unanimously at the June 27 meeting to support the PUD concept plan for the car wash, subject to comments in the planning report.
Licht said the concept plan review provides the developer with feedback from the Planning Commission and City Council regarding the acceptability of the proposed use and any preliminary issues with the site and building plans.
He said with the support of both the Planning Commission and City Council, the developer can move forward to prepare fully engineered plans. These plans will be submitted to the city with applications for a planned unit development (PUD) development stage plan as well as a preliminary and final plat to subdivide the proposed lot. The applications are subject to review by the Planning Commission at a public hearing and approval of the City Council, Licht said.
