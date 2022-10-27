A drive-thru car wash planned for Otsego is being assessed $325,917 in fees.
The breakdown is as follows:
• Water access charge: $14,803.
• Sewer access charge: $21,205.
• Water connection charge: $50,725.
• Sewer connection charge: $217,985.
• Street lights: $21,200.
The fees will be assessed for seven years at 4% interest with payments starting in 2023.
The Otsego City Council approved the assessment for Due North Car Wash on Monday, Oct. 24. Two weeks earlier the City Council had approved a preliminary and final plat, planned unit development stage plan, and development contract for the car wash.
Plans call for Due North Car Wash to be built at the northeast corner of Parrish Avenue and 85th Street, south of Tires Plus.
The car wash will be designed to wash more than 100 cars per hour. Vehicles would go through on a conveyor, and it would take one vehicle two minutes, nine seconds from start to finish, according to the developer, Cory Kampschroer.
Kampschroer had told the City Council during a meeting in June that they want to run a “green” operation, noting that they reclaim 85% of the water used. Water goes through a five-step process to be reused.
The car wash’s average daily water use is expected to be equal to about 10 homes.
