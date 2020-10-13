A Zimmerman man died Friday night after he was hit by a car while walking on Fremont Avenue, according to Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott.

Scott Alan Zoerb, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 8:45 p.m., Brott said. Zoerb was walking west in the lane of traffic on Fremont Avenue in the 13400 block when he was hit by a car that also was traveling west on Fremont, Brott said.

The driver of that vehicle, Susan E. Dixon, 49, of Monticello, stopped at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. Investigators do not believe Dixon was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Load comments