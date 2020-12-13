Capt. Kluntz recognized for 30 years

by Jim Boyle
Editor
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz was recognized for 30 years of service with the Elk River Police Department at the Dec. 7 Elk River City Council meeting.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz awarded Kluntz with a plaque and offered kind words, as did Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen.
Kluntz was hired on Nov. 26, 1990, as a patrol officer who became a Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer before transitioning into a juvenile detective role. He was promoted to the position of administrative captain in 2005, a position he has held ever since.
He has received his police service ribbon, a chief’s award, two meritorious service awards, eight unit citations and three letters of recognition, Nierenhausen said. He also started the department’s armorer program and was a member of the department’s training cadre, SWAT team and honor guard.
“I think we all can understand that a 30-year tenure is rare, and 30 years with one department and one city is even rarer,” Nierenhausen said. “I think it’s a testament to his work ethic and dedication to the city.
“I am very proud to call him a partner.”
Dietz told Kluntz at the presentation that he has done a tremendous job for 30 years.
“You’re always so upbeat and on top of everything,” Dietz said. “I love working with you.
“I hope this is not meaning you’re going to retire, because we certainly don’t want you to retire. We want you to stay another 30 years, but I know that’s not possible. We definitely want you to stay a lot longer.”
Dietz said Kluntz has set a tremendous example for other officers on the department.
“You’re such a professional,” he said. “I think that of our entire department. I would match our police department against any in the state of Minnesota. You’re definitely a big part of that.”
