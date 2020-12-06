Minnesota’s Office of Management and Budget released the second of two annual revenue forecasts that detail the state’s budget picture on Dec 1, and the newest one provided good news and bad news, according to Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake.
Minnesota has a budget surplus of $641 million so far.
“That’s the good news,” Kiffmeyer said.
The bad news, she says, is the state has a projected budget deficit of $1.27 billion when the new budget cycle begins on July 1, 2021.
“But that’s better than the $4.7 billion deficit predicted earlier this year,” the Big Lake lawmaker said.
As the chair of the State Government Finance, Policy and Elections Committee (a budget committee), Kiffmeyer will have a role in the budget discussions.
“We can make significant progress simply by reining in government’s out of control bureaucracy,” she said. “The size of state government and our executive branch have ballooned beyond understanding in recent years.”
Kiffmeyer supports a request made to Gov. Tim Walz for all agencies to find 5% savings within their budgets.
One report, titled “Closing Minnesota’s Budget Deficit,” makes the case that the deficit should be closed with restructuring and spending cuts rather than tax increases. Minnesotans are already paying a disproportionately high percentage of their income to feed a growing state government.
The stronger relationship — the one that the Legislature, Gov. Walz, and other policymakers must focus on — is the relationship between GDP and state revenues. In other words, the most effective way to improve state revenues and close the budget gap is by getting the state’s economy firing on all cylinders again. That means allowing businesses to safely open their doors, while they work hard to make sure the health and well-being of their customers and employees is a top priority.
“If we can ... get businesses back up and running safely and tighten the government’s belt, then I am confident we will be able to close our budget shortfall while still maintaining critical services and keeping our promise to our vulnerable neighbors,” Kiffmeyer said.
