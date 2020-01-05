For those who live in House District 30 there is a Primary Election (for the Republican candidate) January 14; early voting is also available. Special Election is February 4. This is for the vacant seat of recently resigned Rep Zerwas. Paul Novotny, a lifelong conservative was overwhelming endorsed by HD30 Republicans.

Paul is the “real deal,” a solid Conservative socially and fiscally. He believes in the foundational issue of valuing life, all life from “conception to natural death.” He is a man of integrity, has worked in law enforcement over 30 years and been actively involved in local conservative issues. He has been involved in his local church, Central Lutheran, and supports pro-life groups: Reel Hope, Abba Pregnancy Resource Center and Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life. He believes the hardworking people of Minnesota should keep more of their money=smaller government and less taxes. He is a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment and the Constitution. Vote for Paul Novotny for the Republican endorsed candidate in House District 30.— Joan Parsakalleh, Elk River

