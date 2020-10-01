The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce will host candidate forums for local political races this month.
While the forums are open to the public, due to pandemic restrictions, there is limited seating and people must preregister to attend. For details and to register, go to https://www.elkriverchamber.org/
The forum schedule is as follows.
•6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6: Sherburne County commissioners at Elk River City Hall.
•6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8: Otsego City Council and mayoral race at Prairie Center in Otsego.
•6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13: Elk River City Council at Elk River City Hall.
•5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14: Minnesota Legislative District 30 at Elk River City Hall.
All forums will be recorded and available until Nov. 3.
