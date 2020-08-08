Cancer affects everyone, but it doesn’t affect everyone equally. More than 33,000 Minnesotans are estimated to be diagnosed with cancer this year. Many of them will face barriers to prevent, find and treat cancer.
As a caretaker and volunteer for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), I thank Sen. Michelle Benson for supporting two new laws that will help ensure all Minnesotans have access to the care they need to fight and survive cancer.
The clinical trials law provides individuals on Medicaid with the same opportunities to participate in new, potentially life-saving treatments and therapies as those enrolled in commercial plans or Medicare.
A new breast and cervical cancer law allows women who are diagnosed through programs funded by the Centers for Disease Control to be eligible for Medicaid if they have no other coverage options.
Both pieces of legislation are a step forward to making sure all Minnesotans – regardless of income, race or where they live – have access to the care they need. — Cory Whiting, Zimmerman
