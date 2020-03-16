COVID-19 related cancellations and closures:
•I Got You Babe event hosted by Thumbs Up and Open Doors for Youth at POUR Wine Bar & Bistro on March 28th was canceled, but the organizations will still be collecting donations/fundraising online on both of our GIVE MN websites:
Thumbs Up donation page: https://www.givemn.org/event/Ln9xnf
Open Doors donation page: https://www.givemn.org/story/Pr2ynf
•The Teen Outreach Event that was supposed to be held on Tuesday, April 14. Organizers will reschedule this event as soon as the COVID-19 dust settles. We do not have a new date in mind, but we will post updates on our social media accounts and our website www.thumbsuphigh5k.com as soon as we have a new date planned for the event.
•The Lazy Leprechaun 5K for CAER has been cancelled.
•All Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce events this week have been cancelled, including the Highway 169 Update meeting, which will be rescheduled.
The Chamber-sponsored job fair on April 2 is postponed.
There are also many closures, including:
•The Elk River Activity Center (55+) has been closed and associated programming has been halted.
•Elk River Arena has been closed and all programs, leagues, open skating, walking track access has been halted.
•Elk River Municipal Utilities facility has been closed to the public, with minimal staffing through Monday, March 30. Online bill pay is encouraged and messages can be left for customer service staff at 763.441.2020.
•Elk River YMCA - All city programming offered at the Elk River YMCA is cancelled following an announcement by the YMCA on Sunday, March 15. All area YMCA facilities (including Elk River) are closed until Monday, March 30, with the exception of childcare services.
•Trott Brook Barn has been closed until further notice. Parks and Recreation staff members will be contacting those with existing reservations that fall within the time of closure for additional information and refund protocol.
•All Great River Regional Library locations, including the Elk River Library, are closing Monday, March 16, at 6 p.m. through the end of March to follow the social distancing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health.
If you are the organizer of an event that has been cancelled and would like to be added to this list email us at jim.boyle@apgecm.com. Same thing with closures. To be added to the list, email the Star News at jim.boyle@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.