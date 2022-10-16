Elk River Area School Board members and other District 728 staff served as recorders of information as people moved through stations to share ideas in response to a series of questions posed to those in attendance. The information will help guide the next strategic plan.
Assistant Superintendent Kari Rock, who is in charge of elementary education, helped lead community members through a process at Elk River High School.
The process of establishing the next strategic plan for the Elk River Area School District started with a series of four community cafes, the first two of which have been held. In all, there have been at least 14 cafes, including ones held with school staffs and students.
District 728 officials are looking for input, ideas and opinions as they begin to create a road map for the future.
The school district is currently in the last year of a five-year strategic plan that will expire after this school year.
The community cafes, which will include free coffee, water and treats, were scheduled at three schools and the District 728 offices.
The first was held on Sept. 26 at Rogers High School, and the second was Oct. 10 at Elk River High School.
