CAER volunteer is honored by city

Judy Thompson has been named Elk River’s volunteer of the month for the month of February.
She was recognized at the Feb. 18 City Council meeting. Mayor John Dietz, who established this award program, selected Thompson for her many contributions and commitment to Elk River through voluntary personal service.
She has been actively giving her time to the community through CAER Food Shelf for more than 20 years. Thompson has taken responsibility for coordinating CAER services for United Methodist Church, worked with the Kidz Kits program, as well as assisted shoppers to ensure a good experience for patrons. She has volunteered an average of 10 hours per month, totaling more than 1,000 hours.
To learn how you can nominate someone for Mayor Dietz’s Volunteer of the Month by visiting ElkRiverMN.gov/VolunteerRecognition.
