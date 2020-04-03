by Jim Boyle
Editor
The wildly successful Grab and Go lunch and breakfast program being provided by the Elk River Area School District will go on spring break April 9-13.
Community Aid Elk River, the Elk River-area food shelf, will be there while students and families take a break from the first eight days of distance learning. The food shelf will provide breakfast and lunches for kids as well as food for the whole family.
The food shelf has been working in overdrive ever since COVID-19 began rocking its corner of the world at 12621 Elk Lake Road in front of Meadowvale Elementary School. It has remained open to serve those seeking food assistance after making a few changes in operations for the safety of all involved.
To ensure the safety of clients, volunteers and staff, CAER has temporarily transitioned to distributing pre-packed boxes of food through drive-up service in front of the building. Families and individuals can stop at the food shelf 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday or 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday evening. No appointment is necessary.
CAER has even been giving out Easter hams and turkeys of late.
With students now learning remotely, CAER started its summer Kidz Kitz program immediately to ensure families with school-age students have additional food each week.
Until school is back in session, CAER is committed to continuing the supplemental food program.
“When we received word that schools would be closing, we worked through the weekend to determine what CAER could do and how to start getting food to the families,” said Heather Kliewer, CAER’s executive director. “Then when news of the restaurant closings came, we knew that we were going to have to do more for our community with so many out of work. To maintain the safety of our clients, volunteers, and staff, we decided to transition temporarily to the curbside food distribution.
“We’re preparing for (an increase in) the number of households experiencing food insecurity, and we want to make it as simple as possible for people to receive food. During these unusual times, many in the community are reaching out to CAER and asking how they can help. The concern, generosity and response from our community has been amazing.”
District 728 officials and CAER have been working behind the scenes to craft a solution for students and families who might need food over the break.
Information on CAER and its distributions will be inserted into the meal bags at least twice before spring break to let children and families know that the services are available. There are three daytime distributions from 10 a.m. to noon that will be highlighted: April 6, 8 and 13.
CAER’s services have provided comfort to District 728 officials looking for an outlet to serve families when school is not in session and on weekends.
“We are grateful for the partnership and support of CAER, as well as other nonprofits during this difficult time,” Elk River Area School Board Director Joel Nelson said. “Together, we will continue to make sure every child is well fed and taken care of.”
There are at least 1,500 students across the school district who were considered below the poverty line at the start of school, but the needs of the community have mushroomed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Superintendent Dan Bittman said.
Families have flocked to the Grab and Go program that has been handing out more than 6,000 bags of food a day that come with both a lunch for that day and a breakfast for the following morning.
“We are still providing a lot of meals for our kids,” Bittman shared on March 27 during a weekly video conference with community partners. “We are now providing more than 6,000 a day. If we were to look at districts of our size we are now doing triple of what those other school districts are doing.
“I’m not sure why,” he said. “It could be good food. It could be people are in need. It could be a number of things. We are grateful people are taking advantage of this service.”
Bittman noted the district cannot and does not offer this service on the weekend or on days school is not in session.
He brought the issue of spring break up on March 27 during the Zoom video conference, noting it could raise some issues for families. That’s when officials for CAER, the YMCA and other community leaders addressed their efforts and the wheels of collaboration began to turn in a higher gear.
Bittman noted the school district has secured donations for meal funds and that it would be able to contribute some dollars from these funds. He said they could also do some targeted marketing to inform families who might be in need of what’s available in the district’s absence.
Kliewer noted how they moved into distributing Kids Kitz after learning of business closures that would put people out of work on top of the school closures. One Kids Kitz is good for a week of breakfasts and lunches. Families struggling financially may have even greater needs.
CAER, which has been a staple in the community for decades, is open several times a week to provide food for children under 18, adults and seniors over 65 years of age.
The boxes of food they are distributing curbside include perishables like meat, poultry, produce, bakery goods and milk. Families can receive a box of food once a week.
“That’s in addition to the Kids Kitz,” Kliewer said.
“What a gift,” Bittman said.
