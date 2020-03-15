CAER seeks support during Food Share

Special to the Star News
During uncertain times, CAER Food Shelf in Elk River has provided a constant presence to help community members in need.
From March 1 through April 12, CAER is participating in the annual Minnesota FoodShare Month Campaign aimed at raising money and food to assist families and individuals in need. The more funds and food donated, the more funding CAER receives from Minnesota FoodShare — a program of Greater Minneapolis Community Connections.
In 2019, CAER served 4,690 unique individuals shopping at the food shelf – distributing more than 842,000 pounds of food. It wouldn’t have been possible without strong community support.
“Because of our partnership with Second Harvest Heartland and The Food Group, every dollar donated is like having $10 to spend on food,” CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said. “We do our best to prepare for the summer months when families need the most help, and your donations in March help us do that!”
There are several donation options to support CAER during Minnesota FoodShare Month:
•Donate online at www.caerfoodshelf.org/donate.
•Drop off monetary and/or food donations during CAER’s regular hours (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-7 p.m. Monday and Thursday). Monetary donations can also be mailed to CAER, 12621 Elk Lake Road NW, Elk River.
•Attend the Empty Bowls Fundraiser between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Holiday Inn, 9200 Quasday Avenue NE, Otsego. Freewill donation. Guests will be served soup (provided by Holiday Inn) and be able to choose a handcrafted bowl made by students from Rogers High School, Kaleidoscope Charter School, and Otsego Elementary. The event is hosted by the Otsego Parks and Recreation and Holiday Inn.
•Run/walk and join in the fun during the Lazy Leprechaun 5K for CAER Food Shelf at Boondox Bar and Grille on Saturday, March 21. Walk-up registration starts at 8 a.m. with a race start time at 9 a.m. The cost is $30 per person. Boondox is located at 9100 Park Ave. NE, Otsego.
•Start your own food drive and ask neighbors, friends and family members to join in your support of CAER during the month of March.
“Every day that we can give food to a family in need is a great day,” Kliewer said. “We could not do it without our donors and volunteers; they have a special heart for helping and it shows — thank you!”
Founded in 1979, CAER Food Shelf is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides emergency food assistance to Elk River, Otsego, and Zimmerman families and individuals in need. For more information, visit www.caerfoodshelf.org or call 763-441-1020.
