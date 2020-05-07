Community members interested in helping their neighbors in need are invited to drop off nonperishable food donations during the CAER Food Drive and Drop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at CAER.
During the four-hour, no-contact food drive, donors can drive up to the back of the CAER building and drop their donations in blue bins.
“We are so excited to put together this food drive! So many people want to help and this way we can come together as a community and stock our shelves. We know that there is a need for food, good food. Families need a variety of items for a healthy diet and we are so glad we can provide that, with your help,” CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said. “We love food drives because it brings in such an amazing assortment of food, things that we might not normally get for ourselves. This Saturday was normally slated for the National Letter Carriers ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ Food Drive, which had to be postponed. Last year our letter carriers collected over 10,000 pounds of food for CAER.
“Hopefully, the event can happen this fall, but in the meantime, families need food today.”
Some of the most needed items include cereal, rice, dinner helpers, sides, and canned fruit/vegetables.
CAER Food Shelf, 12621 Elk Lake Road in Elk River, is a nonprofit organization serving Elk River, Otsego and Zimmerman. For more information, call 763-441-1020.
