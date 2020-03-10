by Jim Boyle
Editor
Community Aid Elk River, the Elk River area food shelf, is preparing for its annual 5K Run/Walk to be held on Saturday, March 21 — at a new location across the Mississippi River.
The “Lazy Leprechaun 5K for CAER” will start at Boondox Bar and Grille, 9100 Park Ave. NE, Otsego. Registration opens at 8 a.m., race starts at 9 a.m.
“We are excited to be working with Boondox and the city of Otsego on this new location,” CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said. “Due to permit concerns experienced last year for a winter 5K event in Elk River, the committee decided to move the 5K in Otsego this year.”
The cost is $30 per person. To register, visit caerfoodshelf.org/events or active.com and search for “Lazy Leprechaun for CAER.”
Participants are invited to dress up in their best Lazy Leprechaun green gear (and costumes) for this fun-filled event. Participants can register on-site the day of the event but will not be guaranteed an event T-shirt.
It appears the weather will be more cooperative this year, but organizers are expecting to pull off this year’s event with stunning success, no matter the weather.
“It is interesting what a difference a year can make from a weather perspective,” Kliewer noted in an email to the Star News. “Last year at this time, Minnesota had piles of snow and it was pretty cold. As of the beginning of March this year, we’ve been seeing the snow melt, spring-like temperatures and the roads ready for the 5K.
“Whether we have 50 degree temperatures or a bit of extra snow on the ground, we’re encouraging people to sign up today and we are hoping to make this our most successful 5K run/walk yet!” Kliewer wrote.
“Fundraising efforts in March can go even further. March is Minnesota Food Share Month, where all food and financial donations are proportionally matched,” Kliewer said. “We are so grateful for the team which started this event and continue to be a vital part of it.” Businesses interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities or community members interested in volunteering at the event are encouraged to contact CAER at info@caerfoodshelf.org or 763-441-1020.
Founded in 1979, CAER Food Shelf is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides emergency food assistance to Elk River, Otsego, and Zimmerman families and individuals in need.
