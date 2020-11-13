CAER Food Shelf to participate in Give to the Max Day on Nov. 19

CAER Food Shelf is set to participate in the 12th annual Give to the Max Day, set to take place Thursday, Nov. 19.
Give to the Max is a giving event that raises millions each year for nearly 6,000 causes across Minnesota and beyond.
This year, GiveMN is encouraging donors to #Give WhereYouLiveMN, an effort to help communities in every corner of Minnesota as the unprecedented challenges of this year continue.
CAER Food Shelf, located in Elk River, provides food and financial assistance to local families in need. Fundraisers, such as Give to the Max Day, have provided CAER with the support to continue its essential services without interruption throughout the COVID-19 situation.
“It’s always important to take care of our community, pandemic or not. But here we are, in the midst of a pandemic, and that means more people are needing help,” CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said.
“And it also means more people are willing to help.”
To donate to CAER Food Shelf, community members are encouraged to visit www.givemn.org/organization/Community-Aid-Of-Elk-River
“Beaudry Oil and Propane has supported our community through many different ways, CAER being one of them. It is something that they value and base their business on. We are so fortunate that they are willing to match up to $5,000 for CAER,” Kliewer said. “Our Give to the Max Day goal is to raise $40,000 - which can provide 160,000 meals to families in need!”
Give to the Max’s “Early Giving” period began Nov. 1 and continues through Give to the Max Day on Nov. 19, with random drawings throughout for more than $100,000 in prize grants for Minnesota organizations.
Additionally, each donation (through the link above) qualifies CAER Food Shelf for additional funding from the Give to the Max Day prize pool, thanks to the continued generosity of the Bush Foundation. GiveMN will award:
•$500 Early Giving Golden Tickets daily on Nov. 1-18
•$500 Golden Ticket prizes every 15 minutes on Nov. 19.
•$1,000 Hourly Golden Ticket prizes hourly on Nov. 19.
•$6,000 Power Hour Prizes, shared among the top three organizations based on amount raised between 10:00–10:59 a.m. and 10:00–10:59 p.m.
The grand prize of Give to the Max Day, a $10,000 Super-Sized Golden Ticket.
“In 12 years of Give to the Max Day, this year is certainly unlike any other,”
GiveMN Executive Director Jake Blumberg said. “Give to the Max has always been a socially distanced fundraiser by its nature, and we’re encouraging Minnesotans to ‘Give Where You Live’ in 2020, supporting organizations in your communities, the causes you care about most, and consider expanding your generosity to meet the moment this year in new ways.”
CAER Food Shelf, located at 12621 Elk Lake Road in Elk River, is a 501(c)3 organization serving the communities of Elk River, Otsego, and Zimmerman. For more information, call visit www.caerfoodshelf.org or 763-441-1020.
