It has been nearly two years since COVID-19 changed the operations at CAER Food Shelf in Elk River.
What hasn’t changed is the organization’s commitment to being a local resource for food assistance in the community.
“We are committed to ensuring that no one in our community goes without food,” CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said. “More than 3,500 individuals have received food assistance this year.”
As requests for food assistance are steadily increasing, CAER recently shifted to an appointment model for its food shelf program. The change from walk-in to appointments came as the colder weather approached and CAER sought out a way to provide continued services in a safe, warm environment.
“We are also committed to keeping everyone safe through the pandemic,” Kliewer said. “By choosing to move to appointments as other food shelves have done, we are valuing the time and safety of everyone at CAER. We want to be sure everyone has a happy and healthy holiday season.”
Appointments for food shelf services can be scheduled 72 hours in advance at caerfoodshelf.org/appointments or by calling 763-441-1020. Food distribution hours with appointment are 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to noon Friday.
During a visit to the food shelf, families/individuals receive a variety of free food including produce, frozen meat, dairy, nonperishable food, bakery, hygiene items and more.
The change to appointments started Nov. 8 at CAER and response has been positive from families visiting the food shelf. Families have shared they like the new process, the ease of scheduling, and the option of completing an order form inside.
“Along with regular food distribution, there are extra holiday bags available, winter coats and hats, as well as our Kids Weekend CAER Package [Thursday and Friday]. We also offer limited financial assistance to residents that are behind on rent or utilities as well as other available resources to help,” Kliewer said. “But most of all, we offer kindness and encouragement to everyone here.”
Throughout December, families are welcome to schedule weekly appointments for food assistance. CAER Food Shelf will be closed Dec. 24-31. Starting Jan. 3, food assistance appointments are available twice a month for community members in need. People in need of food assistance more often are encouraged to call 763-441-1020 to speak to a CAER staff member.
CAER Food Shelf, located at 12621 Elk Lake Road in Elk River, is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, call visit www.caerfoodshelf.org or 763-441-1020.
