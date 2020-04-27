Joining nonprofits statewide, Community Aid Elk River, the local food shelf, is seeking support during the weeklong #GiveAtHomeMN online fundraising campaign May 1-8.
Rounding out the #GiveAtHomeMN week, CAER is adding a community option for donors to drive up and drop off non-expired food and product donations. CAER is located at 12621 Elk Lake Road, Elk River.
How it works:
•#GiveAtHomeMN: From May 1-8, supporters can donate online to the CAER food shelf on GiveMN at https://www.givemn.org/organization/Community-Aid-Of-Elk-River.
•Donations made online through GiveMN throughout the #GiveAtHomeMN week make CAER eligible for several bonus grant opportunities. In addition, Cornerstone Auto is offering a $1-for-$1 matching gift for CAER up to $3,000 for monetary donations made the first week of May.
•Drive-Up/Drop Off Food Drive: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, community members interested in donating food can do so during a drive-up/drop-off food drive right at CAER. Due to the postponement of the annual Stamp Out Hunger postal food drive, CAER is encouraging people interested in donating food and health/hygiene products to drop off their donation on May 9. During the four-hour, no-contact food drive, donors can drive up to the back of the CAER building, stay in their car, and drop their donations in blue bins.
The nonprofit is hoping to collect 5,000 pounds of food during this event.
“When families drive up to CAER and receive pre-packed food, they are so grateful! We continually hear what a blessing this is for them,” CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said. “With the help from our community, we can continue to provide a variety of great food.”
Founded in 1979, CAER is a nonprofit organization providing emergency food assistance to Elk River, Otsego, and Zimmerman families and individuals in need. For more information, visit www.caerfoodshelf.org or call 763-441-1020.
