In its 10th year, the program takes a ‘huge weight off’ families’ shoulders
Local families with school-age children can receive extra help with food this summer through the CAER Food Shelf Kitz Kitz program.
The weekly Kidz Kitz program began early this year in mid-March when students transitioned to remote learning due to the COVID-19 situation.
During distance learning, CAER provided 30,000 pounds of food through its Kidz Kitz program – distributing 1,131 Kidz Kitz to families in need. “You have just taken a huge weight off of my shoulders,” one parent shared.
As summer started, the program has continued.
The Kidz Kitz program, in its 10th year, is designed to help those who qualify for the free or reduced lunch program. Any family that struggles to put food on the table during the summer months may receive food through the Kidz Kitz program.
Each Kidz Kitz includes supplemental breakfast and lunch items for two children. Families with three to four children receive two kits. Families with five or more children receive three kits. Each kit is designed to reach each of the food groups such as fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and dairy.
Distributions are available weekly at CAER Food Shelf, located at 12621 Elk Lake Road NW in Elk River. Kidz Kitz are available through curbside pick up 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday as well as 5:30-7 p.m. No appointment necessary.
New this year, CAER has partnered with ISD 728 to provide a monthly Kidz Kitz curbside distribution option in Otsego and Zimmerman:
•10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7 and Aug. 4, at Prairie View School, 12220 80th St. NE, Otsego.
•10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9 and Aug. 6, at Westwood Elementary, 13651 Fourth Ave. S., Zimmerman.
“We know it’s not easy for everyone to get to Elk River for food, so we want to bring the food to somewhere more convenient for our families. The kids really love seeing their school, they miss it so much, which says so much about our school district and staff,” CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said.
For more information, visit CAERFoodShelf.org, email info@caerfoodshelf.org or call 763-441-1020.
Founded in 1979, CAER Food Shelf is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which provides emergency food and financial (shelter/utility) assistance to Elk River, Otsego, and Zimmerman families and individuals in need.
