It has been a year like no other in our 41-year history.
I wanted to take an opportunity to thank you for coming together this year to join CAER in our fight against hunger.
When you heard your neighbors were struggling due to economic impacts of COVID-19, you told them about the food shelf at CAER.
When we ran low (or ran out of) specific food items or health/hygiene products, you came forward to help us restock our shelves.
When we had to temporarily reduce our volunteer opportunities for COVID-19 safety precautions, you offered to lend your time and help in other ways such as making masks, starting food drives, and spreading the word about CAER.
When we needed funding, your generosity made it possible for CAER to navigate through the unknowns of 2020.
You provided hope and understanding to thousands of individuals and families right here in our community.
“We were both furloughed and with teenagers in the house – we’re going through a lot of food. Thank you for helping us during this really difficult time.” - CAER client
This year, 879,461 pounds of food was distributed to 1,558 households (5,712 individuals) that visited CAER food shelf.
It was made possible because of your thoughtfulness and caring.
The support CAER has experienced shows the strength and commitment in our community to helping one another. We are grateful you are part of our community and for all you do for CAER each and every year. Thank you!
Wishing you a safe, healthy, and happy 2021. — Heather Kliewer, executive director of CAER food shelf, Elk River
