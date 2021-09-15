As students head back to the classroom, CAER Food Shelf in Elk River is continuing its Kids Weekend CAER Package program for families throughout school year.
Each package provides food for two school-age children (K-12) and includes kid-friendly breakfast and lunch items for the weekend. Families can pick up a Kids Weekend CAER Package Thursday and Friday each week during regular food distribution hours. No appointment is necessary. The program continues through the 2021-22 school year.
“When kids aren’t in the classroom, CAER is able to provide healthy food assistance to school-age students in our community. Families have appreciated the option to receive additional perishable items — including fruit, vegetables, and milk — to supplement their weekend meal plan,” CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said. “Through the Kids Weekend CAER Package, it can help students continue to embrace healthy eating habits all week long.”
The Kids Weekend CAER Package is in addition to the regular food distribution available for all people seeking assistance. All food programs at CAER Food Shelf are free of charge to participants.
“You give us so much food! And we love trying new things, things that we would never have been able to afford to buy ourselves,” one CAER client shared.
CAER Food Shelf is a nonprofit organization that provides food as well as financial assistance for shelter and utilities.
For more information, visit www.caerfoodshelf.org or call 763-441-1020.
