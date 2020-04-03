A month ago, Community Aid Elk River, the Elk River-area food shelf, was preparing for the annual March Minnesota FoodShare Campaign, organizing events, connecting with community partners for food drives, and more.
All of a sudden, everything changed.
Concerns and preventive measures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis abruptly changed the lives of everyone in the community.
During these challenging times, CAER has remained open to serve those seeking food assistance.
However, operations shifted.
To ensure the safety of clients, volunteers and staff, CAER has temporarily transitioned to distributing pre-packed boxes of food through drive-up service in front of the building. Families/individuals can stop at the food shelf 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday or 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday evening. No appointment is necessary.
With students learning remotely, CAER started their summer Kidz Kitz program immediately to ensure families with school-age students have additional food each week. Until school is back in session, CAER is committed to continuing the supplemental food program.
“When we received word that schools would be closing, we worked through the weekend to determine what CAER could do and how to start getting food to the families. Then when news of the restaurant closings came, we knew that we were going to have to do more for our community with so many out of work,” CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said. “To maintain the safety of our clients, volunteers, and staff, we decided to transition temporarily to the curbside food distribution.
This plan was developed within days and with a little trial and error, many conversations with staff and other food shelves, we feel we have developed a good plan to get food to those in need.”
What hasn’t changed is CAER’s ongoing commitment to help people experiencing hunger during a time of crisis.
“We’re preparing for the number of households experiencing food insecurity to continue to increase, and we want to make it as simple as possible for people to receive food,” Kliewer said. “During these unusual times, many in the community are reaching out to CAER and asking how they can help. The concern, generosity and response from our community has been amazing.”
How to Help
•If you know a family member, friend, or neighbor in need of food, reach out and tell them about CAER Food Shelf.
•Financial donations are appreciated. Donations can be made online at www.caerfoodshelf.org/donate or via mail to CAER, 12621 Elk Lake Road, Elk River, MN 55330. Even a donation of $63 can help provide 12 weeks of food for one child through the Kidz Kitz program.
“It’s ever changing right now and we are all learning to expect the unexpected,” Kliewer said. “Whatever comes next, we can get through it together as a community.”
Due to the challenge food shelves are facing right now, Greater Minneapolis Community Connections (GMCC) has extended the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign to until April 30. During this time, the more financial and food donations CAER receives, the greater the proportional match will be distributed by GMCC.
CAER Food Shelf is a 501(3) nonprofit organization which provides food, referrals and financial assistance for shelter and utilities. For more information visit www.caerfoodshelf.org or call 763-441-1020.
