CAER Food Shelf in Elk River had a goal of raising $50,000 and receiving 50,000 pounds of food donations during the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign.
When the campaign concluded April 11, the organization not only reached its goal but far exceeded it.
Due to the strong community support, $147,594 and 88,152 pounds of food were donated to the CAER Food Shelf’s annual fundraiser. Since the contributions came during the Minnesota FoodShare campaign, CAER will receive a proportional match distributed by Greater Minneapolis Community Connections.
“We were unsure of asking for schools and churches to participate in food drives, since they had so many of their own logistical challenges to deal with through COVID,” said CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer.
“But they, along with so many in this community, came through for CAER in a huge way!” Kliewer said. “We are so incredibly grateful for the support we continue to feel from so many.”
Donations came from individuals, businesses, and schools as well as religious and community organizations focused on fighting hunger.
“Bad luck and hard times can look a lot different depending on the scenario,” a CAER client shared. “Fortunately, there are good-hearted people living in every corner of our town who don’t need to see the faces or know the names of their neighbors in order to help them. Thank you for making a huge difference in my world.”
Community Aid of Elk River, or CAER, is a nonprofit organization that provides food as well as financial assistance for shelter and utilities.
For more information visit www.caerfoodshelf.org or call 763-441-1020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.