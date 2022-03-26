Just over two years ago, CAER Food Shelf remained open as an essential operation during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota.
As families struggled financially with unemployment, reduced work hours, children home during distance learning, illnesses and more, the Elk River-based food shelf continued to distribute thousands of pounds of food to hundreds of households each month.
The support from our community was crucial as the pandemic began. Like so many, we were scared. We didn’t know how we would be able to safely serve people in need. We didn’t know how we could raise funds without special events. But our community was there for us, financially and emotionally. They gave us strength in their commitment to helping others.
A lot has changed in the past two years, but economic struggles remain prevalent throughout the community as the cost of food, gas and other essential items continues to increase.
“Food is extremely expensive, and this helps tremendously when trying to make ends meet,” a CAER client shared about visiting the food shelf.
Food and financial fundraisers have helped keep CAER’s shelves stocked with a variety of food, hygiene and household products. One of the largest fundraisers of the year for the organization, the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign, continues through April 10. During that time, all food and financial donations made to CAER Food Shelf provide the nonprofit with additional funding from GMCC (formerly Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches).
CAER is hoping to reach its goal of $65,000 and 65,000 pounds of food.
Minnesota FoodShare month brings our community together to help people in need. We can do so much when we join hands to fight hunger.
How to donate
• Online: caerfoodshelf.org/donate.
• Mail: CAER Food Shelf, 12621 Elk Lake Road NW, Elk River, 55330.
• In person at door C (back of the building) during regular donation hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Thursday.
A few of CAER’s most needed items include pasta, instant rice, instant oatmeal, cereal, and juice.
How to get involved
CAER Food Shelf will be hosting a Fools Run for CAER – Virtual 5K Run/Walk fundraiser.
Registration is open through April 2. The cost is $40 per person. Once registered, participants are invited to a kickoff event and shirt pickup at AEGIR Brewing Company from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2. There will be no race at registration; runners/walkers can register their time anytime in April.
To register, go to caerfoodshelf.org/events.
Founded in 1979, CAER is a 501(c)3 organization which provides food and financial assistance to families/individuals in Elk River, Otsego, Zimmerman, and surrounding communities. For more information, visit caerfoodshelf.org or call 763-441-1020. — Heather Kliewer, executive director of the CAER Food Shelf
