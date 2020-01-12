CAER director says thanks for fighting hunger

When I was first named CAER Food Shelf Executive Director 10 months ago, in many ways it was an overwhelming start. What I quickly learned, everyone was willing to pitch in, lend support, and help make the transition a smooth one.

I appreciate the continued guidance of the Board of Directors, insight from former Executive Director Carmen Pouliot, dedication of the staff and volunteers, and the generosity of our donors — along with many others! I’m thankful to live and work in a community that has such passion to help our neighbors during their time of need.

In 2019, CAER served more than 1,500 households at the food shelf. Without your support, it wouldn’t have been possible.

Thank you for continuing to help fight hunger in our community! — Heather Kliewer

