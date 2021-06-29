After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, CAER Food Shelf is bringing back the CAER Classic Golf Tournament Friday, July 30.
“When we started tournament planning, there was still so much uncertainty about whether we could have the event,” CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said. “Then things started opening up and vaccinations became more available, we felt more confident that we could host a great tournament. We are very excited to be able to gather in-person this year for the Classic. This has always been our largest in-person fundraising event and we are so thankful for the funds that are raised during it.”
In addition to being the first in-person fundraiser for CAER in nearly a year, golfers will have the opportunity to experience a different course this year: Riverwood National Golf Course in Otsego.
“Riverwood is a beautiful 18-hole course that can be challenging for all. We are confident that this year’s Classic will be a memorable experience no one should miss,” CAER operations manager Tim Boerger said.
Registration is $85 per golfer. Participants are encouraged to sign up individually or as a team. The tournament starts at 9 a.m. Friday, July 30 and registration includes 18 holes – best ball team play, continental breakfast, and a light lunch. Register online at caerfoodshelf.org/events.
Several sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses and organizations.
“We love when our sponsors come to the course and participate in the event; they bring so much fun and liveliness! Golfers at the CAER Classic have really enjoyed meeting people from our local business community and making those great connections to support something they are passionate about,” Kliewer said. “Several sponsors, like The Bank of Elk River and Terra General, have been sponsoring this event and supporting CAER for many, many years and we are so grateful.”
CAER Food Shelf, located at 12621 Elk Lake Road in Elk River, is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, visit caerfoodshelf.org, info@caerfoodshelf.org or call 763-441-1020.
