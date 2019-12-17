City staff got into the action and even donned elfin hats
by Beth Balmanno
Contributing Writer
December might be Santa’s busiest time of year, but that didn’t stop him from paying a visit to the families of Otsego at the city’s annual Santa Day event. Prairie Center was transformed into a winter wonderland, where families could enjoy storytime with Mrs. Claus, craft activities, cookies and hot chocolate, and a chat with Santa Claus himself. Culver’s from Elk River was also on hand, dishing up free cups of custard and high-fives with Scoopy, the restaurant mascot.
City staff donned their elfin hats and ears to help out at the event, manning the tables where donations for CAER and Gifts Anonymous were dropped off, serving up hot cocoa and treats, and stepping in as Santa’s helpers as kids waited patiently for their turn to sit on Santa’s lap and share their Christmas wishes with him.
Even former commissioners helped out at the event. Peter Torresani, a former parks and rec commissioner, was one of them.
“He comes back every year to volunteer,” Mayor Jessica Stockamp said. “To have a commissioner that is no longer serving come back every year, … I think that speaks volumes as to what has been created with this event.”
Many families have incorporated the city’s Santa Day into their holiday traditions.
“There have been so many great comments from residents,” Stockamp said. One family stopped by on their way to a wedding and thanked the mayor and the team of volunteers for hosting the event. “She said, ‘We’ve been coming here for four years now. This is our tradition.’”
Santa Day has been a staple in Otsego for 16 years, when then Commissioner Stockcamp pitched the event to the Parks and Rec committee.
“I had young kids and I thought, ‘Why don’t we do a Santa Day and make it free?’” Stockamp said. With no budget to work with, Stockcamp decorated the event with her own personal Christmas decorations and took Santa photos with her camera, later emailing the images to residents.
The event has definitely changed from its humble beginnings.
“It’s really grown,” Stockamp said.
Quality Photo now takes pictures if families want to purchase professional images, although everyone is encouraged to take their own photos as well. The city offers a wagon ride around Prairie Park, and Santa stays to visit and take pictures with his four-legged friends during the afternoon Paws in the Park event.
The holiday cheer was evident among city staff and attendees.
“It’s such a fun event,” said Angie Dehn, a current Parks and Rec commissioner. “I just love how happy everyone is.”
