Business owner files for Sherburne County Board

Andrew Hulse, a 20-year resident of Elk River, filed to run for the Sherburne County District 1 on May 20.
A former Naval flight officer turned corporate executive, he opened two small businesses six years ago. Hulse is entering the race in part to defend small businesses from the overreach of state and local government.
“As a small business owner, I have seen what happens when a few individuals from government think they know what is best for everyone else and then use unchecked powers to assert their will on the people – all in the name of good intentions,” Hulse said. “As a Sherburne County commissioner I vow to fight to get government out of our way and to help restore the freedoms we have lost. We will win them back one county at a time.”
Like many small business owners, Hulse’s two 18|8 Fine Men’s hair salons have been closed since March 18 and only recently given permission to reopen on a very limited basis.
Hulse has volunteered for the Lake Orono Improvement Association for 14 years and has twice served as the president. He is married to his wife, Gay, and they have two daughters who graduated from Elk River High School.
