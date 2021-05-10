The risk of wildfire continues and burning restrictions remain in place for area counties.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources restrictions remain in place for many counties in Minnesota, including Anoka, Hennepin, Isanti, Mille Lacs, Sherburne and Wright.
The state will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste in these counties until the restrictions are lifted.
“People may not perceive how easily fires can accidentally get out of control when it’s dry outside,” said Casey McCoy, DNR fire prevention supervisor. “By restricting burning during our peak wildfire season, we’ve significantly reduced the number of wildfires Minnesota has experienced over the past decade.”
Instead of burning yard waste, McCoy encourages landowners to compost, chip, or take brush to a collection site. For information on how compost yard waste, visit the DNR’s guide to composting yard debris.
For information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the DNR website: mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions.
