Building permit technician hired

The Elk River City Council approved on Feb. 16 the hiring of Katie Peterson to the position of building permit technician effective Feb. 22.

The city went to marking to fill this position due to the retirement of Paula Schwichtenberg. The city received 60 applications and interviewed eight candidates.

Peterson is currently an administrative assistant and permit tech for the city of Big Lake. Prior to that, she worked for the public health department in Minneapolis where she reviewed permit applications, collected payment and assisted residents.

She also worked in the assessors department for the city of Fargo.

